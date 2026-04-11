11 Apr 2026
Scholarship programme enters its second year with almost 250 students registered.
A major pharmaceutical company has renewed its Human-Animal Bond Certification scholarship programme and expanded it to include veterinary technician students.
Zoetis has pledged to continue its support for students across the United States throughout 2026, offering free Human-Animal Bond Certification to vet and vet tech students.
The scholarship programme, which is entering its second year, has almost 250 vet students registered.
The certification was launched in 2018 by the Human-Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI), and the North American Veterinary Community (NAVC), with more than 1,280 veterinary professionals becoming certified over the years.
It is said to offer comprehensive, science-based training, providing insight into the health benefits of pet ownership and human-animal interaction.
The course teaches practical ways to incorporate human-animal bond principles into daily vet practice.
Zoetis global medical affairs’ Oliver Knesl said: “Zoetis is proud to renew and expand our support of the Human-Animal Bond Certification scholarship with NAVC and HABRI, now including veterinary technician students.
“In 2019, Zoetis became the first Human-Animal Bond Certified company, reinforcing our position as a leading advocate of the bond between humans and animals.
“By widening access to this science-based education, we’re helping equip the entire veterinary care team with practical tools to strengthen communication, support well-being and improve outcomes for pets and the people who love them.”
NAVC chief executive Gene O’Neill said: “The human-animal bond plays an integral role in the lives of pets, people and the veterinary team that cares for both.
“NAVC is proud to partner with Zoetis and HABRI to give greater access to our certification programme and reach more veterinary students.”
HABRI president Steven Feldman added: “HABRI is grateful for the leadership of Zoetis in making the Human-Animal Bond Certification free for veterinary students and now for those studying to become veterinary technicians.
“Together with NAVC, we are equipping future veterinary professionals with the necessary skills to better incorporate the human-animal bond into daily practice, while keeping them connected to their passion for the human-animal bond.”
Vet and vet tech students can register for the Human-Animal Bond Certification at VetFolio.