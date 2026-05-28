28 May 2026
Vet recognised at National Women in Agriculture Awards
Judges praised the clinician’s impact on the farming community, describing her as an exceptional veterinary advisor.
Dawn Bowness (centre) with Judith Batchelar OBE, director at Food Matters International and award judge (left) and award host comedian Lucy Porter.
A North Yorkshire vet has been crowned Agriculture Advisor of the Year at a national awards ceremony.
Dawn Bowness, farm clinical director at Clevedale Vets in Upleatham, was recognised at the National Women in Agriculture Awards for her outstanding contribution to farming and food production.
The awards, held at the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms in London, recognise excellence in areas including sustainability, innovation, education and agricultural leadership.
‘Exceptional’
Described by judges as an “exceptional veterinary advisor”, Mrs Bowness claimed the accolade for supporting livestock farmers through disease reduction, productivity improvements and long-term herd and flock health planning.
The vet said: “I absolutely love what I do and feel incredibly lucky to work with such fantastic clients at Clevedale Vets who really let you become part of their business and over the years I’ve built so many great relationships – several clients have become very good friends.
“It was also wonderful to attend the awards and meet so many inspiring women from different sectors of agriculture.
“There are so many people doing amazing things across the industry and it was great to celebrate that together.”