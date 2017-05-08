Interestingly, in view of the importance of brucellosis at the time, the later WAB meeting in London 1972 had Hans Bendixon of Denmark – a world authority on bovine brucellosis – as an honoured guest, who devoted his informal talk to his first visit to the RVC in the 1920s as a young graduate. He recalled his unexpected, but welcome, invitation to the dinner club of RVC principal Sir Frederick Hobday, who had spent the day running a farrier CPD course. The young guest managed to stand up and say “there‘s something rotten in the state of Denmark”.