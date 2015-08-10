One sachet will provide cows with the required dose, but, as they are on the high end of this dose, it is not recommended to give more than one sachet within 12 hours to avoid toxic doses of calcium orally. It has been reported a single oral dose of 250g may be enough to kill some cows (Goff et al, 2002). Oral fluid therapy with such formulations can act as a useful tool in the management of hypocalcaemia on farm. Routine drenching of freshly calved cows with a fresh cow formulation will help rehydration, while also providing a substantial source of calcium to reduce the risk of clinical milk fever.