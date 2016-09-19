The closest animal relationship I had was with my dog, Mert. He used to go everywhere with me; he doesn’t now as he’s too old and I miss him. He loved going with me in my 4×4, I talked to him and I am sure he knew what I was saying. He had a big thing about joggers and cyclists – he didn’t like them. If we came across them on our travels, as we approached, I would say to him: “Look at the state of these two.” He would leap to his feet, ascertain the side of the car they would be, plunge his head out of the window and bark. The joggers would cower back at the hedge and as we passed them, his swapping tail would miss them by inches.