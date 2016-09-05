Traumatic reticulitis

The causes of traumatic reticulitis are foreign bodies made of ferrous or non-ferrous metal, plastic or wood that the animal ingests accidentally. In the author’s experience, the most common offending article nowadays is tyre metal wiring, which is inadvertently included in the total mix ration wagon. The common characteristic of these bodies is they have to be sharp to penetrate the reticular wall. The penetration is aided by the ruminal or reticular contractions and can lead to complete perforation. Once perforation takes place, abscessation and localised peritonitis will be found on the exit point. As the advance of the foreign body continues, and depending on its routing, secondary pericarditis, pleurisy, hepatitis or splenitis can be found.