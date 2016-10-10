The Utrecht technique gives excellent visualisation of the displaced abomasum. Identification of the fixation point is done indirectly by internal palpation. While hiding a large curved needle in his or her palm, the surgeon moves his or her arm internally underneath the rumen until it reaches the fixation point. Once there, and while repetitively pressing the fixation point internally, the surgeon observes the area externally for signs of the advancing needle. Attention must be exercised not to include parts of the omentum or intestine as the needle is exteriorised. Reduction of the displacement is active and takes place with gentle and repetitive ballottement of the organ by the surgeon’s arm. In severely inflated cases, paracentesis with a 14-gauge needle can also be used.