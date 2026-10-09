9 Oct 2026
The plea to bird keepers follows a new case in northern Scotland.
Bird keepers are being urged to review their biosecurity arrangements following a new case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in northern Scotland.
The issue has been highlighted after the H5N5 virus strain was detected at a premises on the Isle of Lewis earlier this month.
But with migratory birds expected to return to the UK for winter soon and the virus still circulating in Europe, owners have been warned to act now before the risk increases further.
UK CVO Christine Middlemiss said: “All bird keepers must ensure ongoing robust biosecurity to protect the health and welfare of their birds.
“Good biosecurity is our best defence against the disease entering kept bird populations.
“I urge all bird keepers to remain vigilant, monitor their birds closely and report any suspicions of disease to APHA.”
Alongside the plea for action, eligible keepers in England are also being invited to apply for a Government-funded review of their biosecurity arrangements.
The programme, which is part of the UK Government’s Animal Health and Welfare Pathway scheme, is open to keepers with at least 1,000 chickens or 500 ducks, geese or turkeys.
Operators can claim up to £430 for an individual review, which includes a visit from a vet whom they can nominate, a written report and specific recommendations for reducing disease risks.
Although the scheme has already been open for several months, and applications are set to remain open until the autumn of 2028, officials stress action to implement or maintain “stringent” measures is critical ahead of the winter.