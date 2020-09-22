This year, a streamlined version of the full programme is being launched by the AHDB, called Healthy Feet Lite (HF Lite), aimed at making specific elements of the Healthy Feet Programme more accessible to farmers. This cut‑down version may suit farmers wanting an easier or less costly start, or when a farmer perceives a specific problem that does not warrant the full programme (for example, a problem with just digital dermatitis control or foot bathing). Furthermore, HF Lite should be easier for advisors to market to farmers and then deliver.