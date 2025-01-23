23 Jan
Defra has defended its agencies’ approach to pig tail docking, following allegations of “widespread” illegality in the sector.
The department said it was working to improve industry "compliance" in response to recent claims made by the Animal Law Foundation, which were swiftly rejected by a prominent veterinary group.
The foundation has suggested the issue is part of a wider lack of enforcement of animal-related legislation that particularly affects farmed species.
But a Defra spokesperson insisted the APHA investigates “every allegation” that welfare laws are being broken and takes “appropriate action” where non-compliance is identified.
He added: “Routine tail docking is not permitted. Tail docking should only be used as a last resort and with approval from a veterinary surgeon, after improvements to the pigs’ environment have proved ineffectual in preventing tail biting.
“We continue to work with the industry to improve compliance.”
Earlier this month, the foundation called for the RCVS to investigate the pig tail docking issue, claiming clinicians may be “complicit” in illegal activity.
But the Pig Veterinary Society denied the accusation, insisting the procedure was carried out in line with the law and served as an “effective deterrent” against biting.
The Defra spokesperson also emphasised that written approval from a vet was required before any tail docking takes place.
However, a report by the foundation which included investigation findings showing tail docking was present on 11 of 13 farms investigated, warned the problem of a lack of enforcement of the laws relating to farmed animals was “not only real, but an epidemic that must be stopped”.