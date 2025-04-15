15 Apr 2025
Officials say risk of vector-based transmission remains low, even though midges are known to be active.
New insights into the impact of bluetongue on livestock reproduction are set to be outlined at a webinar later this month.
Registration has opened for the AHDB-hosted event on 30 April, where APHA officials are due to set out findings from impact studies of premises affected by the BTV-3 strain.
A total of 259 BTV-3 cases have so far been confirmed in England and Wales since the present outbreak began last August.
The most recent detection related to a cow in Lancashire, outside the current restricted zone, which tested positive on 9 April.
The infection was discovered following tracing of a positive calf within the zone.
Meanwhile, officials have indicated the UK has entered a low risk period of vector transmission, meaning that midges are known to be active, but unlikely to be infectious.
The agency said the risk of vector transmission is considered very low while temporary relaxations of animal movement rules are due to remain in place until 23 April.
Webinar places can be booked via the AHDB website.