2 Nov 2026
Vets have been urged to familiarise themselves with the clinical signs of an emerging virus following confirmation of the first cases in England and Wales.
Image: countrylens / Adobe Stock
A new plea for vigilance among vets and farmers has been issued after the first British cases of an emerging virus were reported.
Two incidents of Shamonda virus (SHAV) have been confirmed by the APHA today (2 November), after samples from cattle at farms in Shropshire and Powys were analysed at its Weybridge headquarters.
The virus, which is thought to be primarily spread by biting midges, has already been detected in several European countries this year, including the Republic of Ireland last month.
APHA officials said there was no evidence to suggest specific disease control measures were currently needed for the virus, which is not classed as notifiable, though the situation will continue to be monitored.
Its statement added: “Livestock keepers should continue to monitor their animals for clinical signs, contact their private veterinarian if they have concerns and to treat animals based on clinical signs as early as possible.
“Vets should familiarise themselves with the clinical signs described for SHAV.”
The agency has issued an information note on the virus, which is thought to be closely related to Schmallenberg virus and spread by the same midges that spread both it and bluetongue.
Although a human SHAV case has been reported in a severely immunosuppressed individual in France, the APHA said the present risk was considered very low and there was no evidence of wider transmission.
The Food Standards Agency has also confirmed there is no current evidence of a food safety risk linked to the virus.