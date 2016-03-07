Like everywhere else, many of these dairy farmers are losing money. They expect this to happen at times as milk prices in the US are very cyclical. However, as there are no quotas and herds have been expanding and there is now overproduction, the cooperatives don’t want all this milk and so are looking to impose their own quota systems. If farms exceed the quota, the extra milk might not be picked up or the farmer might get paid a token amount for it. It seems everyone in the world is trying to drop the production of milk.