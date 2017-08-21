After every batch of broilers we rear (we call them crops), we clean out and wash the sheds. Our sheds are small by modern standards, but it costs in excess of £1,000 for contractors each time they are washed out. That is six-and-a-half crops of broilers a year, and we have to remove all the litter. The idea is for the sheds to be thoroughly disinfected, so each new crop of chickens gets a clean start. But I hear they don’t do this in the US, Canada or Australia. Each crop of day-old chicks is put on to the litter of the previous crop, and the sheds are cleaned out and disinfected once a year. What I don’t understand is, if they don’t clean and wash out after every crop, why do we?