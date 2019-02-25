One of our final acts before we went organic was to go through the cows again and cull any that weren’t performing – passengers, we call them. We identified five and duly sent them off. That was a big mistake as TB lesions were found in one. Our whole herd test was brought forward to early October and six more reactors were found. Not only did we have the expense of keeping calves we would normally sell, we culled five and lost six cows. We couldn’t buy the 20 or so freshly calved cows or heifers we intended, so we were 30 cows short of the numbers needed to make it all work. On top of that, we have to feed all those extra calves on organic feed, but organic calves are yet to show a real premium.