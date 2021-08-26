For instance, one study applied painful bee venom to the lips of rainbow trout (Oncorhynchus mykiss). This resulted in the fish losing their fear of novel objects, and caused them to rub their lips on the side of the tank and rock from side to side. These behaviours, and the noticeable drop in their attention levels, indicated that they were experiencing pain on a conscious level as opposed to nociception. Furthermore, when they were given analgesic morphine they ceased the behaviours and became fearful of novel objects again (Sneddon, 2003).