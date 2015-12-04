A doctor friend once told me he could predict up to around 90% of the patients who wanted to see him on a Monday morning. When you go into the waiting room, it does have a sort of club feel about it. In fact, once when I went, I was asked by another patient what I was doing there and what was wrong with me. I’ve been waiting a long time for someone to ask me that. I told them I had one of those sexually transmitted diseases. As conversation stoppers go, that is probably as good as I have had. Antibiotic resistance is an important issue and all sectors of society need, apparently, to address it.