However, for many cows in UK herds the likelihood of infection with a major pathogen at the time of drying off is very low – and, therefore, prevention of new intramammary infection in these cows is key and research worldwide has demonstrated that the use of internal teat sealants at drying off significantly reduces the risk of new infection. Therefore, the selective use of antibiotic dry cow therapy is important not only for rational prescription of antibiotic dry cow therapy, but for other reasons including welfare of the cow; UK research has demonstrated that the use of dry cow antibiotic in low cell count cows increases the risk of coliform mastitis in the next lactation.