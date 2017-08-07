No numbers are available for the UK, but in the Netherlands, where the industry is roughly comparable and has the same licensing issues, we know the “daily dose rate”, a calculated number to indicate the use of antibiotics on farm, was 3.08 on the sampled small ruminant dairy farms (Santman et al, 2013) compared to 5.8 in the dairy cattle industry, before the introduction of very strict antibiotic regulations in 2011 (SDa, 2011). The majority of these prescribed drugs were supplied during spring, suggesting they are mainly being used during the lambing or kidding season, although no numbers are given for what age group the drugs were being prescribed to (SDa, 2011).