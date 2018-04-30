Here is another example. I know someone who works for a national health trust. That person is qualified in what he or she does – not a doctor, but holds clinics. The individual was having what that person calls a “mandatory training day”. One has to be done every year; it is a sort of refresher course of all the skills he or she uses and, as such, leaves a paper trail where you regularly update risk and address those risks responsibly. I probably haven’t explained that very well, but I suspect you know what I mean. It is the sort of stuff that invades all our lives – we even have to do something similar at the rugby club.