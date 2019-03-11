Suturing the vulval lips is not universally practised (Noakes, 2009). Proponents believe that even if the sutures fail to prevent a prolapse, they delay and reduce the extent of a re-prolapse, and so reduce the work needed to replace it for a second time. Detractors may believe they are unnecessary or just a “placebo for the farmer” (Roberts, 1982). Alternatively, they believe the sutures cause more straining, or the potential for sutures to tear out during a re-prolapse overrides any potential benefits.