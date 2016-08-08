Clinical coccidiosis is more usually seen in young animals, although older animals can also be infected following periods of stress (Daugschies and Najdrowski, 2005). Another interesting feature is lambs and calves can be infected by a number of different coccidia species, but not all species that occur in each host are pathogenic or cause disease. However, some species are very pathogenic and capable of causing significant levels of infection, leading to clinical disease and even mortality in livestock (Taylor et al, 2016).