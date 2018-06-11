Study

Protein restriction can be estimated by analysing blood urea-N, which provides an indication as to intakes and use of effective rumen degradable protein (ERDP) from the ration. We at The University of Edinburgh Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies Farm Animal Practice19 compared the urea-N results for 2,203 beef and 39,115 dry dairy cows sampled in late gestation from across the UK, and found the mean urea-N concentration in beef cows was 1.86mmol/L, compared to 2.27mmol/L in dairy cows. This suggests ERDP intakes in beef cows prior to calving are significantly worse than those of dairy cows. In fact, in 28% of all beef herd tests, all of the animals in the group had a blood urea-N result below or equal to the 1.7mmol/L cut-off used as an indicator of insufficient ERDP. This compared to just 5% for the dairy herd tests.