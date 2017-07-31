Aetiology

Panel 1. Some of the factors to be considered when determining the potential risk of summer mastitis occurrence. Previous history:

Have there been any cases of summer mastitis in the past five years?

If so, where were the animals when they occurred?

If so, in which month did the cases occur? Present situation:

Is the period June to September (or when cases previously occurred)?

How many animals will be vulnerable to infection during the summer mastitis period?

Number of dry cows?

Number of heifers (pregnant/non-pregnant)?

Number of others vulnerable (bulls/growing calves)? On the basis of previous/present history, can vulnerable animals be kept away from areas of previous/current problems?

Check fields used:

Close to a stream or other water source?

Close to trees?

Are they sheltered?

Is soil well drained?

Are there damp areas?

Are thistles, weeds or coarse herbage present?

Must these fields be used for vulnerable cattle in the fly season?

Could lactating cattle or other non-susceptible species (horses) use it?

Could the vulnerable cattle be kept elsewhere?

Could they be housed?

The disease is complex in its aetiology and debate exists about the micro-organisms involved, as well as transmission. Table 1 indicates some of the suggested contributors to the disease. Discussion still occurs about the causes of summer mastitis. Most consider the main bacterium involved to be T pyogenes, which has had a number of name changes over the past few years, starting with Corynebacterium pyogenes then Actinomyces pyogenes and Arcanobacterium pyogenes. An anaerobic bacterium, Peptococcus indolicus, as well as other microaerophilic cocci, are isolated from some summer mastitis cases, usually in association with T pyogenes. They do appear to be involved, but are often not detected because samples are not cultured in lowered oxygen or anaerobic conditions.