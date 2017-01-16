In desperation – and you have to be desperate – I took five to a TB-restricted market. I took some to the same market many years ago and vowed I would never do it again, but time passes and needs must. Ours came in last, which gave me a chance to watch what goes on. A lot of good big cattle were there, 400kg to more than 500kg, and seems to be what those people with TB-licensed premises want. They want something they can finish in three or four months when it will be worth as much as anything else.