28 Mar 2025
The UK Government has suspended the commercial import from Austria of cattle, pigs, sheep, goats, wild ruminants and porcines due to a new foot and mouth case close to the Austrian border in Hungary.
Image: Tatiana / Adobe Stock
The government has stepped up measures to prevent the spread of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), following a further confirmed case in Hungary, close to the Austrian border.
Due to the proximity of the new Hungarian case to the Austrian border, the decision has been made to suspend the commercial import from Austria of cattle, pigs, sheep, goats, wild ruminants and porcines (including deer and wild boar), and their untreated products, such as fresh meat and dairy.
The UK Government had already taken action to suspend the commercial import of these products from Slovakia, Hungary and Germany.
Action is already underway with local authorities and traders to address possible risks from goods on the way to Britain. Such goods must be pre-notified and wider border systems in place will prevent consignments entering Great Britain.
In addition, travellers can no longer bring meat, meat products, milk and dairy products, certain composite products and animal by products of pigs and ruminants (including non-domestic species), or hay or straw, from Austria.
This is in addition to the action already taken by the UK Government to prevent the personal import of these products from Germany, Hungary and Slovakia to Great Britain.
UK CVO Christine Middlemiss said: “Following the detection of a second foot-and-mouth disease case in Hungary, with a restriction area crossing the border into Austria, we have taken action to prevent the commercial import of potentially risky goods from Austria.
“I would urge livestock keepers to continue exercising the upmost vigilance for signs of disease, ensure scrupulous biosecurity is maintained and to report any suspicion of disease immediately to the Animal and Plant Health Agency.”