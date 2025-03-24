24 Mar 2025
Although only a single animal is known to have been affected, animal keepers have been warned to maintain “scrupulous cleanliness” because of the threat.
The UK’s most senior vet has made a fresh plea for vigilance among animal keepers after avian flu was detected in a sheep in Yorkshire.
Officials say the animal had contracted the H5N1 virus strain on a farm where the virus had already been confirmed among captive birds.
Locations in both the East Riding and North Yorkshire districts have been affected by the current outbreak, although no further location details have been disclosed in this case.
However, a joint Defra and APHA statement this morning (24 March), stressed no other animals in the flock had been found to be affected following tests at the agency’s Weybridge headquarters.
UK CVO Christine Middlemiss said: “Strict biosecurity measures have been implemented to prevent the further spread of disease.
“While the risk to livestock remains low, I urge all animal owners to ensure scrupulous cleanliness is in place and to report any signs of infection to the Animal Plant Health Agency immediately.”
Meanwhile Meera Chand, emerging infection lead for the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said current evidence suggested the virus did not easily spread to people and the wider public risk remained very low.
She added: “UKHSA has established preparations in place for detections of human cases of avian flu and will respond rapidly with NHS and other partners if needed.”
News of the infection comes only weeks after the virus was detected in two grey seals on the north Norfolk coast.
Investigations into that outbreak have now confirmed 15 seals of 40 whose carcases were tested had contracted the H5N5 virus strain.
While the analysis stressed other factors may have contributed to their deaths, it concluded it was “likely” the animals had been exposed to the same infection source among wild birds.
A red fox has also been confirmed to have contracted the H5N1 avian flu strain in the Scottish Highlands and BSAVA Congress delegates heard on Friday that more species were being tested during the current outbreak.