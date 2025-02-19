19 Feb 2025
The infections were found on the north Norfolk coast in the first UK case of its kind since 2023.
Image: © prochym / Adobe Stock
Avian flu has been detected in two grey seals in the first recorded case of its kind in the UK for two years.
The infections were confirmed by Defra and the APHA yesterday (18 February), though they both stressed there is not thought to be a broader threat to non-avian species.
The seals, which were discovered on the north Norfolk coast, are said to have contracted the H5N5 virus strain in the first recorded non-avian cases since early 2023.
The agencies said they were “aware that avian influenza has also been detected in wild birds in the area”.
They added: “Mammals which have had close contact with infected wild birds or contaminated environments can become infected with influenza of avian origin.
“The numbers involved were not above the usual annual mortality level at this site and this finding is evidence of the effectiveness of the UK’s wildlife surveillance system.
“There is no evidence to suggest an increased risk to non-avian wildlife.”
Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases among poultry and other captive birds has now risen to 38 following the announcement of three new infections at separate sites near the East Yorkshire town of Market Weighton yesterday.