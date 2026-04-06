6 Apr 2026
Restrictions to be lifted Thursday with threat levels reducing, says Defra.
Mandatory avian influenza housing measures will be lifted in England and Wales amid “receding” threat levels, Defra has announced.
The measures for poultry and flocks of more than 50 captive birds, introduced across the whole of England in November, will be lifted from Thursday 9 April.
Defra said the latest risk assessment, epidemiological and scientific evidence shows bird flu risk levels in wild birds and poultry has reduced, although avian influenza prevention zone mandatory biosecurity measures will remain in place until the wild bird risk falls further.
Deputy UK CVO Jorge Martin-Almagro said: “With the threat of avian influenza receding, birds can now be allowed access to ranges and outdoor areas.
“Although the risk to poultry has reduced, there remains a risk that poultry and other captive birds can still contract bird flu.
“I urge keepers to take steps to prepare outdoor areas before letting birds out. It is still essential that bird keepers remain vigilant and implement rigorous and strict biosecurity.”
The lifting of housing measures does not apply to keepers in a protection zone or captive bird monitoring (controlled) zone – areas subject to recent outbreaks.
Bird keepers are advised to prepare outside areas in advance by cleaning and disinfecting hard surfaces, fencing off ponds and standing water, removing grazing livestock and reintroducing wild bird deterrents.
Defra also said with birds having been housed for several months, it may be necessary for them to be acclimatised and gradually released over several days to minimise welfare issues.
Welsh CVO Richard Irvine added: “It’s important to get ready for lifting the Housing Order on 9 April, including to check and prepare ranges and outdoor areas.
“Whilst we are seeing risk levels reducing, bird flu has not gone away. Please continue to practice scrupulous hygiene and biosecurity to protect your birds.”