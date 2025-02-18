18 Feb 2025
The country’s chief vet has pleaded for bird keepers to act now to protect their flocks following reports of a suspected new case.
Image © Jacqueline Anders / Adobe Stock
Avian flu restrictions have been tightened in Northern Ireland amid fears of a new case among commercial poultry.
Formal housing requirements have been introduced yesterday (17 February), after the virus was suspected to be present at premises near Dungannon, County Tyrone, on Friday.
The move is in addition to a prevention zone covering the whole country, declared last month, and all keepers are being urged to act now.
CVO Brian Dooher said: “The disease control measures have been taken to limit any potential spread of disease and I appeal to all bird owners – backyard and commercial – to take all necessary steps to protect your flock.
“This includes ensuring continuous excellent levels of biosecurity and adhering to all the requirements mandated under the AIPZ.”
Temporary control zones are in place around the site while testing to confirm strain and pathogenicity is completed. All birds on the site, around 64,000, have also been culled in order to prevent further spread.
DAERA minister Andrew Muir said the case, which followed the recent discovery of the virus at a site near Magherafelt showed keepers and officials “cannot afford to be complacent”.
He added: “It is crucial that all bird owners – from backyard hobbyists to commercial flock keepers with thousands of birds – adhere to all biosecurity measures to protect their flocks and report any suspect cases to the department as soon as possible.”
The imposition of housing rules also comes the day after similar measures in England were extended to several new areas.
A new 3km controlled zone has also been declared after the H5N1 virus strain was confirmed among captive birds at premises near Snettisham, Norfolk, on Sunday.