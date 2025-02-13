13 Feb 2025
Housing requirements to be implemented in five more areas of England, Defra has announced.
Image © pixel2013 / Pixabay.
Housing rules intended to prevent the spread of avian flu are set to be introduced to several more English counties from this weekend.
The additional requirements have been in place in Suffolk, Norfolk, Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire since shortly before Christmas and were extended to York, North Yorkshire and parts of Shropshire last month.
Now, Defra has confirmed the rules will be extended to cover Cheshire, Herefordshire, Lancashire, Merseyside and Worcestershire from 12.01am this Sunday (16 February).
The nationwide prevention zone, which imposes enhanced biosecurity standards elsewhere, will remain in place.
The move, announced yesterday (12 February), came two days after a ban on gatherings of many bird species was imposed across England, Scotland and Wales.
Officials said the restriction was being introduced in response to the number of infections in both kept and wild birds.
A total of 33 cases have been confirmed so far across England and Scotland since the present outbreak began in November, though no new infections have been recorded since Sunday.