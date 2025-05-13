13 May 2025
Defra has announced restrictions will be relaxed from this Thursday.
Mandatory housing regulations intended to curb the spread of avian flu in England are set to be lifted later this week.
The rules are to be relaxed from this Thursday (15 May), though they will remain in place within local protection or captive bird monitoring zones.
Officials have also announced a seven-day transition period, which they say will allow birds that may have been housed for several months to be released gradually and minimise potential welfare issues.
UK CVO Christine Middlemiss said the move had followed “a sustained period of reduced risk” from the virus and paid tribute to bird keepers’ vigilance against it over recent months.
She added: “While the lifting of mandatory housing measures will be welcomed by bird keepers, it is imperative that keepers continue to practice stringent biosecurity and that any suspicions of disease are reported to the Animal and Plant Health Agency immediately.”
An avian influenza prevention zone, which requires keepers to observe strict biosecurity measures, stays in place across Britain as a whole. Bird gatherings, including fairs and markets, will remain banned.