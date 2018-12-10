Human error causes failures – failure due to medicine problems are very uncommon. Surveys into the causes of failure have been limited; however, Macrae et al (2017) carried out a survey of bulk tank failures between 2015 and 2017. The farmers were asked to give their reasons for the failures. Table 1 lists their reasons and shows all failures were down to human error, except for three cases where farmers presumed antibiotic was excreted beyond the milk withdrawal period, which has been found with some products when cows get hypocalcaemia post-calving, which slows down the excretion of some dry cow antibiotics.