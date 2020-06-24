24 Jun 2020
Following success of Exzolt for commercial laying, MSD Animal Health brings Exzolt 50ml to market to provide “same effective formula and active ingredient” for backyard flocks.
Image © klimkin / Pixabay
MSD Animal Health has brought out a variation of its Exzolt red mite treatment designed specifically for use by backyard poultry owners.
Exzolt 50ml uses the “same formula and active ingredient (fluralaner)” as the existing Exzolt aimed at commercial laying units, but in a smaller dosage bottle to distribute for backyard flocks.
Steve Smith (pictured), a European veterinary specialist in avian medicine and surgery, said: “Many of the effective red mite treatments used in commercial poultry are not available to pet chicken owners, which can make it very difficult to protect smaller flocks from severe infestations.
“However, this new presentation of Exzolt is now available to help tackle one of the most challenging diseases facing chicken owners.
“The treatment is easily administered through the drinking water, has a zero day withdrawal period for eggs, and kills red mite at nymph and adult phases of the life cycle, which means it is more likely to clear the infestation, rather than only tackling adult mites.”
Exolt 50ml has a one-year broached shelf life, meaning vets can prescribe it to treat one chicken upwards. The treatment focuses on treating chickens rather than the living environment. For more information, contact MSD Animal Health.
A series of CPD-accredited webinars run by Dr Smith takes place daily at 1pm from Monday 29 June. For full details, contact an MSD Animal Health UK representative.