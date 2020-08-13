13 Aug 2020
“The webinar series has been a great way to provide vets with advice and guidance on all parts of the process of seeing pet chickens in practice" - Steve Smith.
Image © Alexas_Fotos / Pixabay
A week-long webinar series to support the launch of MSD Animal Health’s Exzolt red mite treatment for backyard chickens has proved a big hit with vets.
More than 300 vets tuned in to watch the series, which was delivered by avian specialist Steve Smith, who used the series to outline how best to manage pet chickens in practice.
The five webinars focused on a variety of topics, including:
Dr Smith, a European veterinary specialist in avian medicine and surgery said: “It’s really important that we, as vets, are able to spot and treat common poultry diseases, while also advising pet owners on how they can manage health issues.”
He added: “To date, a lot of the focus and research has been on finding effective treatments for commercial poultry rather than pets. But, with chickens now becoming common place in UK households, this has needed to change.
“The webinar series has been a great way to provide vets with advice and guidance on all parts of the process of seeing pet chickens in practice – from gathering information prior to a consultation, to prescribing treatments safely.”
To find out more and view the webinar series, register via the MSD Animal Health UK website.
For more information on Exzolt 50ml, contact your MSD Animal Health UK account manager.