27 Nov 2026
Ministers have suggested they could consult on "wildlife options" in a move welcomed by the BVA and farmers but condemned by a prominent campaign group.
Badger culling could be introduced to parts of Wales following report.
Badger culling could be introduced to parts of Wales amid calls to broaden its approach to eradicating bTB.
The shift has been described as “encouraging” by the BVA and welcomed by farmers’ leaders after Government ministers were warned more needed to be done to meet their eradication target date.
But pro-badger campaigners have accused ministers of failing to focus on the “real problem” and claimed the case for change had not been properly made.
Current Welsh Government policy aims to eradicate bTB by 2041 without the use of badger culling.
But a newly published report by its Bovine TB Eradication Programme Board warned “a step change in pace” was needed to meet the target.
It also warned of a “reservoir of M bovis in the badger” and called for ministers to broaden their evidence base to support “a range of wildlife options”.
The Welsh Government’s response included a commitment that additional surveillance and evidence-gathering work would start immediately.
It said: “The outcomes of this work may underpin future consultation on a holistic approach to address bovine TB, including wildlife interventions.”
That was welcomed by BVA junior vice-president Fieke Molenaar, who said her organisation had persistently recommended using “all the tools in the toolbox to tackle this insidious disease”.
She added: “It is encouraging to see the Welsh Government commit to a science-led approach that focuses on the three pillars of cattle, people and wildlife.”
The shift in emphasis was also welcomed by NFU Cymru and the Farmers’ Union of Wales, whose president, Ian Rickman, called for policy to be “backed by science, not by political agenda”.
He said: “With the loss of over 92,000 cattle and the percentage of herds under Bovine TB having remained stubbornly consistent for the past ten years, this is now the opportunity to intensify the co-working between industry, the veterinary profession, academics and government in order to deliver these recommendations without delay and further explore the wider proposals set out by the Programme Board.”
But the Badger Trust, which opposes culling, pointed out that 96% of Welsh herds are already bTB-free and claimed current methods had overseen a fall of nearly 45% in disease levels since 2009.
A statement published on its website also claimed culling would not deliver any additional benefits, demanding the abandonment of any such proposals and a focus on the disease in cattle, which it described as the “real problem”.
The trust added: “Public money should only be used to fund effective disease control and support farmers affected by bovine TB, rather than be wasted on pointlessly killing badgers and other wildlife.”
RSPCA Cymru said it would also be seeking assurances that culling of healthy wildlife would not occur “under any circumstances”.