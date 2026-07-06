6 Jul 2026
Officials insist no decisions have been taken, though they claim a positive association between badger and cattle infections.
A fresh consultation exercise has been launched on measures to tackle bTB in Northern Ireland, including the potential culling of badgers.
DAERA leaders insist no decisions have yet been made and those which follow the new process will be “science-led and evidence-based”.
But a report setting out the available options has warned infection levels in badgers are “positively associated” with disease levels in cattle, based on previously published research.
The latest process, which will run until 25 September, follows the publication of a new bTB blueprint last year and efforts to unite stakeholders on both sides of the culling dispute in a joint steering group.
According to figures within the consultation document, herd incidence of the disease stood at 9.78% in the year to April, with prevalence at around 14% during 2025.
Both selective and non-selective culling – the former based on a test and vaccinate or remove (TVR) approach – as well as vaccination only are among the control options on which opinions are currently being sought.
DAERA minister Andrew Muir urged “all those with an interest” in tackling bTB to engage with the process, adding: “I want to be clear that no preferred option is being proposed at this stage.
“As I have previously stated, any decision I take on wildlife intervention will be science-led and evidence-based.
“The views received through this consultation process will play an important role in informing my decision.”
Any attempt to undertake culling is likely to be controversial, particularly after a legal challenge to a previous such proposal from the department was upheld in 2023.
But the consultation document said results from DAERA’s Road Traffic Accident Survey, which undertakes post-mortems, showed M bovis infection was present in around 20% of all badgers collected.
It added: “Strain types in badgers are similar to those identified in the local cattle population.
“Prevalence levels in badgers are positively associated with the local bTB prevalence in cattle.”
Northern Ireland CVO Brian Dooher said: “Bovine tuberculosis remains a complex problem.
“Addressing the disease effectively requires a comprehensive and evidence-based approach.
“This consultation provides an important opportunity to consider the available scientific evidence on wildlife intervention options and to reflect on their potential role, alongside other measures, in progressing towards eradication.”
More details about how to take part are available via the DAERA website.