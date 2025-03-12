12 Mar 2025
Campaign by AHDB and Ruminant Health and Welfare wants to encourage farmers to discuss vaccination amid feared “high risk” this year.
Bluetongue is transmitted by midges, which are most active between April and November.
A new campaign urging vets and farmers to protect livestock from the threat of bluetongue now – before any fresh outbreak begins – has been launched.
The move came as vaccines against the BTV-3 virus strain were licensed for use in Wales amid a feared “high risk” of an incursion there this year.
The Battle Bluetongue initiative, led by the AHDB and Ruminant Health and Welfare (RH&W), aims to encourage farmers to discuss vaccination with their own clinicians before the risk of transmission increases.
Vet Fiona Lovatt, a member of the RH&W bluetongue working group, said: “Vaccination is the most effective tool we have to protect the national herd and flock against BTV-3, but it requires action now.
“Vets are uniquely placed to ensure farmers are informed and supported in making the right decisions for their livestock.”
Resources including decision-making tools, farmer workshop guides and lists of common questions have been developed in a scheme officials hope will enable practices to support farmers in drawing up suitable protection plans for their business.
AHDB senior animal health and welfare scientist Amey Brassington said the role of vets would be critical to the success of the campaign.
She added: “The aim of the campaign is to increase the level of vaccination against this vector borne virus to stop the spread once we are in the high-risk midge season.”
The campaign has been given further impetus by the Welsh Government’s decision to make an online general licence for the use of three existing BTV-3 vaccines available for use there from 1 March.
Although the vaccines have been available for use under licence in high-risk areas of England since last September, a similar general licence for the whole country only came into force in mid-February.
Wales’ CVO, Richard Irvine, said: “This decision to license these vaccines was informed by our recent risk assessment indicating that Wales is now at high risk of experiencing an incursion of bluetongue this year.
“Our primary aim is to keep bluetongue out of Wales through biosecurity, vigilance and safe sourcing of livestock.
“Wales remains free of BTV-3, but it is important to be prepared. Vaccines give Welsh farmers an important tool to reduce any impact of this disease in their herds and flocks.”
He added: “I would encourage farmers considering vaccination to consult their veterinary surgeon to discuss whether vaccination is appropriate for their livestock.”
The Battle Bluetongue campaign has also encouraged clinicians in the other devolved nations to be aware of how the virus is transmitted and to guard against potential misinformation on how to protect susceptible species.
As of 4 March, a total of 226 BTV-3 cases had been recorded in England since the present outbreak began last August, plus two more in Wales that were linked to the movement of animals prior to the imposition of restrictions.
A single case of the BTV-12 virus strain, which had previously not been seen before in the UK, was also recorded in January.