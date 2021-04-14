14 Apr 2021
Elanco announces return of treatment for coccidiosis in piglets following Bayer acquisition, adding to the company’s existing piglet gut health portfolio.
Elanco has announced Baycox Iron is available again, following the company’s acquisition of Bayer Animal Health last year.
The flexible dosing treatment for coccidiosis in piglets complements Elanco’s existing piglet gut health portfolio.
Louise Radford, marketing manager at Elanco, said: “Baycox Iron is an injectable treatment used to prevent both clinical coccidiosis and iron deficiency in piglets.
“By treating piglets at two or three days old, it’s possible to allow enough exposure to the coccidiosis parasite to enable them to develop natural immunity, while preventing any damage to the gut caused by subclinical and clinical coccidiosis, which leads to poor growth and low weaning weights.
“By combining treatments, it’s possible to limit the number of times they are handled, which in turn reduces stress and enhances growth.”
More information of Elanco’s pig medications is online.