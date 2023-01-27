27 Jan 2023
Association representing 1,500 UK farm vets says the college’s decision on remote prescribing has gone ahead “without considering the presented evidence”.
Colin Mason.
The BCVA will urge the RCVS to review its decision on new “under care” guidance after it voiced concerns over the potential impact on farm vet-client relationships and animal welfare.
The college voted overwhelmingly in favour of proposals during a meeting earlier this month (19 January), and the new guidance is slated to be implemented between 1 June and the end of this year.
However, the BCVA has hit out over the proposals – particularly surrounding medicine prescription – and said the college appears to be pressing ahead without considering all the presented evidence, or gaining the support of all those who will be affected.
The crux of the new “under care” guidance concerns changes to remote assessment and prescription.
In a statement, the association – which represents 1,500 farm vets across the country – said it was disappointed with the changes and that the proposals have “the potential to impact the primary farm vet-client relationship, presenting a challenge to the sustainability of farm practice, with implications for animal welfare”.
BCVA president Colin Mason said: “An established vet-farmer relationship, along with their vet-led team, involves detailed on-farm knowledge – this is crucial for the effective provision of services and the appropriate prescribing of veterinary medicines.”
Mr Mason added: “Remote prescribing outside of that primary relationship will be seen by most farm vets to present a risk – particularly with food producing animals.”
Last summer, the RCVS launched its consultation process to the sector, in which more than 2,700 vet professionals and more than 2,000 members of the public had their say.
But the BCVA claims the college’s plans go against colleagues’ concerns, as well as its own input into the consultation over the issues faced by farm vets.
Mr Mason said: “Colleagues across our profession are concerned about this approach, which is contrary to the BCVA’s input into the under care consultation and all subsequent discussions with the royal college.
“We recently met with RCVS at a joint officers’ meeting to illustrate some of the challenges private farm vets are facing, yet it seems this decision went ahead without considering the presented evidence, or without the support of those in our profession who will have to operate within its framework.”
While details about how the new guidance will affect farm animal practice still need to be hammered out, the BCVA said in the meantime it will urge the college to review its decision.