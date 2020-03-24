24 Mar 2020
Association writes to its members in light of latest COVID-19 restrictions – interpreting their work is “deemed essential”, but stressing health and safety is paramount.
The BCVA has emailed its members in light of the latest round of restrictions to movement announced by the Government.
Interpreting the Government’s latest announcments, the association’s board has said “it is our belief that the production of safe food, as well as protecting animal health and welfare, is essential”.
The board continued: “This is reflected in the recently released key workers list for the benefit of childcare, which we believe to be a proxy for a critical business list. As such, much of our work may be deemed essential.
“We are working to try to ensure farm veterinary practices are included in a critical business list, should one be produced, so our key part in maintaining a healthy food chain can continue.”
In the same emailed guidance, members are advised to adhere to the general policy of social distancing and reduce interactions.
Other guidance includes:
The guidance also said when it comes to deciding whether a visit should be carried out, members should assertion if the call is necessary, if a threat to food security exists or if it could be carried out at a later date. Members are also advised to consider remote diagnosis using video calling.
The full guidance, which also features advice about TB testing, risk assessments, the medicine supply chain, laboratory testing and the financial implications of the crisis, is available on the BCVA website.