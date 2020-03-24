Veterinary practices to operate on a similar standard to out-of-hours.

No unnecessary staff are to be routinely present within the practice.

No clients to enter the premises.

Medicine dispenses to be left in a lockable container outside the practice for collection.

Regular cleaning/disinfection of surfaces regularly touched, such as the medicine collection container.

Vets to be based primarily at home; only visiting the practice to collect medicines, sterilise equipment, package samples for delivery to laboratories and dispense medicines.

All visits to be triaged using a risk-based approach.

Clients should be discouraged from bringing their animals to the practice premises for examination. If it is deemed necessary, farmers should not be permitted to accompany their animal into the building.

Triage

The guidance also said when it comes to deciding whether a visit should be carried out, members should assertion if the call is necessary, if a threat to food security exists or if it could be carried out at a later date. Members are also advised to consider remote diagnosis using video calling.