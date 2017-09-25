I supported an inexperienced colleague called to such a case: a big beef heifer having shown no distinct signs of calving had a large, fetid calf inside. The cervix was contracting and severe tendon flexure was preventing the calf’s forelimbs engaging in the pelvic canal. Embryotomy was attempted unsuccessfully due to limited access and increasing vaginal oedema. The presence of two vets, a need for my colleague to gain more experience and my keenness to attempt the method described prompted a no cow, no fee offer.