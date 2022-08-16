Some of the challenges over the years have been due to internal changes within DairyCo/the AHDB. At times, the programme has received so little funding or support that it has been in danger of disappearing. Currently, it seems to be in a good place with the support of the BCVA. The main challenge is probably the same as it always has been, though, and that is that lameness is not always prioritised (or recognised) in farmers’ minds and that its economic impact is often massively under-estimated. Encouraging more farmers to undertake the Healthy Feet Programme remains a priority – with plenty still to do and many more farmers to reach.