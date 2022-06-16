16 Jun 2022
Trials have started in Wales as part of a wider project to combat antibiotic-resistant bacteria in animals and the environment.
IMAGE: Fotolia/SGr.
An app designed with the assistance of vets is being trialled on farms to help identify and resolve weak spots in biosecurity.
It is hoped that the app, if successfully rolled out in Wales, will help reduce the need for antibiotics in livestock, helping in moves to tackle antibiotic-resistant bacteria in animals and the country’s environment.
Developed by Cefn Gwlad Solutions in consultation with vets, the app’s trial has been organised by Arwain DGC and its veterinary delivery partner Iechyd Da.
Vets, working with farmers, will carry out risk-based analysis of biosecurity, using the app to identify any weak spots they can then provide practical advice on to improve. Changes will then be reviewed with the farmer the following year.
Gower vet Ifan Lloyd, one of the vets involved in developing the tool, said: “We’re looking forward to trialling the use of the biosecurity risk assessment app. We have designed a series of questions that will enable the farmer and vet to make an objective assessment by applying a score to each of the risks.
“This will generate an overall risk score while also permitting the farmer and vet to measure improvements in biosecurity as a result of implementing any agreed actions that must be practical, achievable and cost-effective.”
Robert Smith of Iechyd Da said, “By leading on this innovative trial, Iechyd Da hopes to develop a simple and practical means of assessing a farm’s biosecurity risk using handheld technology. The app works by highlighting to the farmer where their biggest biosecurity risks are.
“By using the scoring system, vets can then advise the farmer about the best measures to reduce infectious disease transmission on to their livestock unit. In reducing disease spread between farms, the stock will be healthier, more productive, and fewer antibiotics will need to be used.”
Initially, seven veterinary practices will pilot the biosecurity app on 20 Welsh dairy, beef, and sheep farms.