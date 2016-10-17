Caseous lymphadenitis

Caseous lymphadenitis (CLA) is most frequently introduced into flocks from purchased animals. During the quarantine period superficial lymph nodes should be palpated to identify any swellings indicative of CLA (Fontaine, 2009). However, one in three infected animals may only have internal abscessation and no outward signs of disease. Serological testing should take place at least three weeks after arrival and before sheep are mixed with the home flock. The chronic nature of the disease means antibody levels rise and fall intermittently, so false negatives can occur. Vendors can isolate and test sheep a minimum of three weeks pre-sale, although it is advised purchasers retest after purchase (SRUC, 2016).