As fly abundance and activity are strongly influenced by weather conditions, strike incidence would be expected to be highly sensitive to even relatively small changes in climate (Rose and Wall, 2011). In temperate environments, such as the UK, the range of elevated temperatures predicted by climate change scenarios are likely to result in elongated blowfly seasons, with earlier spring emergence and a higher cumulative incidence of strike leading, ultimately, as is already seen in some parts of Australia, to the year-round presence of blowflies.