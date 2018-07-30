Methods used to control blowfly infestation rely on the use of pharmacological treatments, in combination with other supportive measures. A better understanding of the seasonal pattern of strike occurrence, together with the careful evaluation of the influence of risk factors that contribute to the emergence of blowflies (including fly abundance, warm and wet weather, scouring and faecal soiling, and fleece length), are the basis of a sound plan to achieve effective fly strike control. The aim of this article is to discuss the key risk factors that influence the incidence of fly strike in sheep and to present the various means available to sheep farmers to effectively protect their livestock from blowfly infestation.