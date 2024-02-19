19 Feb
Officials say rules that have been in place for up to three months can be relaxed because of lower infection risks, although some sites will remain under restrictions for now.
Temporary control zones (TCZs) set up during the current outbreak of bluetongue in eastern and southern England are being lifted today (19 February).
The APHA says the designations in Kent and Norfolk can be removed because of current environmental and vector conditions, although certain restrictions will still apply.
Latest figures, as of 16 February, showed 106 animals had been infected with the BTV-3 strain of the virus at 59 separate locations since the outbreak began in November.
But officials have consistently stressed there is no evidence that the virus is actively circulating, while current risks are thought to be further reduced by lower levels of midge activity.
In recent weeks, infected animals have been placed under restrictions rather than being culled, in a move that was also felt to reflect the reduced risk.
UK CVO Christine Middlemiss said: “Bluetongue does not pose a threat to human health or food safety, but the disease can affect livestock, reducing farm productivity.
“We are now in a seasonally low-vector period, when midge activity is much lower, and there is reduced risk of disease, meaning we can lift the temporary control zones.
“However, our robust disease surveillance procedures continue, and I urge farmers to remain vigilant and report any suspicions to the APHA.”
Aled Edwards, the APHA’s head of field delivery for England, said farmers will now be able to resume animal movements “where there is no risk of disease spreading”.
He added: “Where there is a known disease risk, or unknown risk status, the APHA will contact these premises directly to restrict specific animals within the premises.
“APHA teams will continue to work closely with farmers to ensure that keepers and businesses are kept up to date, and that questions and concerns are addressed promptly.”
Restrictions will continue to be applied to “positive high-risk animals”, as well as premises within the TCZ areas that have yet to be sampled.
The agency also stressed that surveillance work will continue as the situation is kept under review.