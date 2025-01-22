22 Jan
Vets and farmers are being urged to remain vigilant against the threat of bluetongue despite an easing of virus restrictions in England.
The plea follows a declaration that the UK has now entered a seasonally low vector period, meaning the risk of new infections from biting midges is thought to be very low.
Officials said that means some of the measures that were implemented in an effort to reduce the spread of the disease can be lifted.
But the current restriction zone, which covers around 25 counties and administrative areas stretching from Yorkshire to the south coast, will remain in place for now as a precaution while talks with industry figures continue.
UK CVO Christine Middlemiss said: “I would urge farmers to remain vigilant and report any livestock they suspect have the disease to APHA.
“We are committed to working with everyone affected and will continue to keep the Restricted Zone under review.”
As of yesterday, 21 January, requirements for post-movement testing of animals leaving the restricted zone as well as the use of vector control measures and designated slaughterhouses have been lifted.
However, testing is still required for any animals that were moved out of the zone on or before Monday of this week.
Animal movements, together with the moving or freezing of germinal products also remain subject to licensing requirements.
A total of 194 cases have been confirmed in England since the present outbreak began last August, plus two in Wales that were linked to animal movements.