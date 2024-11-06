6 Nov
Another county has been added to the restricted zone as more cases linked to the transit of animals from areas affected by the disease were detected in North Yorkshire.
Bluetongue restrictions have been lifted around two premises in Wales that were affected by the ongoing outbreak.
But the area affected by disease-related rules in England has been extended again following the discovery of further infections in the midlands.
According to an APHA stakeholder update issued on 5 November, 153 premises have been affected by the BTV-3 strain since the present outbreak began in late August.
They include locations in Anglesey and Gwynedd, where the virus was detected in animals which had been imported from other areas affected by it.
The update said: “Following surveillance and official testing, all restrictions have now been lifted in both BTV-3 cases in Wales.”
But new infections are still being recorded in England, with the latest affecting three animals in North Yorkshire, which have been placed under restrictions after they were found to have the virus following transit from Norfolk.
In recent days, the restricted zone that stretches from the Yorkshire region to the south coast has been further extended to cover both all of Northamptonshire and part of Warwickshire in response to new cases.
The agency said: “While temperatures are lower, midges are still active and infected midges can still cause new infections if they take a blood meal.
“Keepers of cattle, sheep, camelids and other ruminants must remain vigilant and must not move any animals showing clinical signs of disease.”
Meanwhile, the latest AHDB-hosted webinar on the outbreak is scheduled for 20 November.